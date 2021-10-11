Aron Stevens On Why He Left Wrestling After WWE, Jocephus Bringing Him Back In

Aron Stevens says he wasn’t in a healthy place when he left WWE, and credits the late Joseph “Question Mark” Hudson with helping him rediscover his love of the industry. Stevens spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and discussed how he was left in in a rough spot when he was released from WWE in 2016 and largely left the industry for acting. Stevens said that it was through working with Hudson, who passed away in February, that he is back full-time.

You can check out highlights from the discussion below:

On his mental state after he left WWE: “I was in a very unhealthy place when I left WWE … On the surface, I was very much like ‘That’s fine,’ but inside it was killing me.”

On his personal relationships suffering because of his emotional state and walking away from wrestling: “I became someone that I hated — and I was turning into someone that I hated. I was angry at the business, or I was more angry at myself maybe? Bottom line, it was an unhealthy path I was on, and I recognized it … it came to a point where my life was kind of falling apart, and I couldn’t get a grip on who I was.”

On Joseph ‘Question Mark’ Hudson reigniting his love of wrestling: “I got to experience the business through his eyes [through working with him]. For a long time, I don’t want to say I took [wrestling] for granted, but I kind of did. Not everyone gets this. Not everyone has the genuine appreciation from the fans. I’m not even saying ‘adulation,’ just appreciation.

“I was angry at the business for a while. I said ‘Enough,’ and that’s why I left. I was in it with NWA, I but I wasn’t completely sure.”

On being all-in on wrestling now: “[I don’t] want to waste any more time. With acting and everything being the way it is, I can still wrestle full time; that’s kind of my goal now. I’m amping things up and proving I can do this on a full-time basis again. It’s a wonderful thing. But I wish [Hudson] was here to experience it with me.”