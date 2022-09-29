Arrow, She-Hulk Co-Star Josh Segarra Recalls Attending SummerSlam 2015, Cornering Stephen Amell At All In

Josh Segarra is best known for his comic book TV roles in Arrow and She-Hulk, but he’s also a big wrestling fan and talked about being at SummerSlam 2015 in a new interview. Segarra, who played Adrian Chase in multiple seasons of Arrow and is Pug in the new Marvel legal sitcom, appeared on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions and talked about how his friendship with Stephen Amell started with attending SummerSlam and led to his being in the corner for Amell’s match at All In against Christopher Daniels. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On meeting Stephen Amell at SummerSlam 2015 “I was there at SummerSlam. And I saw him against Cody [Rhodes], just as a fan. I bought myself one ticket and I sat second row; I was there for that card. I obviously loved him in [Teenage Mutant] Ninja Turtles [Out of the Shadows]. So I was ready to go in and start my friendship with my guy.”

On being in Amell’s corner at All In: “We were at a con one day, and he says to me, ‘Buddy, I have a question for you. Do you want to come out to the ring with me and corner me at All In? And I was like, ‘Uh — yeah.’ So he gave me one of the best nights of my life.”

