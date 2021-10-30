Artist Kyle A. Scarborough Shares Scrapped Concept Art for The Fiend Bray Wyatt & Alexa Bliss

– Artist Kyle A. Scarborough shared some images on Twitter that were at one point going to be used for Bray Wyatt’s Firefly FunHouse and also Alexa Bliss. According to Scarborough, WWE had at one point planned to all the characters of Firefly FunHouse live, but Bray Wyatt wanted to play each of the characters.

Scaborough said in the caption for some conceptual artwork for a Huskus mask for Bray Wyatt, “Fun Fact: the WWE wanted to bring the #FireflyFunHouse alive, but @Windham6 would only do it if he played the characters himself. Only one was mocked up, and this would’ve been the concept for FFH Huskus. It was hinted, but ultimately shelved.”

Scarborough also recently shared the concept artwork for a mask-makeup combo that Alexa Bliss would’ve used early on in her storyline with The Fiend/Bray Wyatt. He tweeted on the Bliss concept, “Fun Fact: During the beginning of @AlexaBliss_WWE ‘s run with #TheFiend, I was asked to mock up concept art for a potential mask/makeup combo. #BrayWyatt #AlexaBliss #WWERaw”

WWE released Bray Wyatt, aka Windham Rotunda, last July. You can see images of the artwork below:

Fun Fact: During the beginning of @AlexaBliss_WWE's run with #TheFiend, I was asked to mock up concept art for a potential mask/makeup combo.#BrayWyatt #AlexaBliss #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/LXIPv6SJjV — Kyle A. Scarborough (@ScarboroughTWTC) October 29, 2021