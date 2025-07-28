ASÉ 10 Results 7.26.25: New Pan-Afrikan Champion Crowned, More

ASE Wrestling’s latest event took place on Saturday night, with a new Pan-Afrikan Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results from the Charlotte, North Carolina show, which streamed on YouTube, below (per Fightful):

* Pre-Show Match: Dontay Khalifah def. Keith Mack

* Pre-Show Match: Ashton Starr def. Saint Julious

* Tasha Steelz def. Mia Friday

* Pick Your Poison Match: Billy Dixon def. Ryan Rembrandt

* ASÉ Men’s Championship Pick Your Poison Match: Darius Carter def. Jordan Holt

* Modern Age Grappling Rules Match: Jonathan Gresham def. Frontman Jah

* Treehouse Lee def. Zay Vega

* ASÉ Women’s Championship Tournament First Round Match: Charity King def. Jordan Blade

* Yahya def. Darius Carter via countout

* Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling World Championship Match: Kaun def. Suge D