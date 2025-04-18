wrestling / News
ASÉ Vegas Results 4.17.25: AJ Francis In Action, More
ASÉ Vegas took place on Thursday with AJ Francis, a 10-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results from the Las Vegas show below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Ettore Invitational Match: AJ Francis def. Reyhan Inteus, Calvin Tankman, Moses, and Papa Jace
* Man Like DeReiss def. Leon Slater
* The King Bees def. Fire ‘N Flava
* Uglee Gang def. Culture Inc
* Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling World Championship Match: Suge D def. JTG
* ASE Women’s Championship Tournament Match: Jada Stone def. La Rosa Negra
* Darian Bengston, Darius Lockhart, Ian Maxwell, Jonathan Gresham & Yahya def. Ashton Starr, Darius Carter, Frontman Jah, Kenny King & Movie Myk
@ASEWrestling was a whole vibe I really needed. Fun seeing so many faces I follow in person. More photos to come….but here's a lil preview of what you missed…..We Lit@AJFrancis410 pic.twitter.com/i1nwlGFrN0
— Scoop (@TheBionicScoop) April 17, 2025
Not @KevOnStage getting involved 😂😂😂😂 @ASEWrestling pic.twitter.com/wfHcptT15B
— Rell Deez (@DeezRell) April 17, 2025
Not @KevOnStage getting involved 😂😂😂😂 @ASEWrestling pic.twitter.com/wfHcptT15B
— Rell Deez (@DeezRell) April 17, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan Says ‘Dr. D’ David Schultz Was Supposed To Be In WrestleMania I Main Event
- More Details on Where Tetsuya Naito Will Wrestle Next Following NJPW Exit
- Seth Rollins Addresses Hulk Hogan’s Past Racist Remarks, Thinks Hogan Became ‘A Victim of His Own Ego’
- Roman Reigns On Donald Trump: ‘I Support Our President’, Wants ‘A Bright Future For Our Country’