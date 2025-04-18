ASÉ Vegas Results 4.17.25: AJ Francis In Action, More

ASÉ Vegas took place on Thursday with AJ Francis, a 10-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results from the Las Vegas show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Ettore Invitational Match: AJ Francis def. Reyhan Inteus, Calvin Tankman, Moses, and Papa Jace

* Man Like DeReiss def. Leon Slater

* The King Bees def. Fire ‘N Flava

* Uglee Gang def. Culture Inc

* Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling World Championship Match: Suge D def. JTG

* ASE Women’s Championship Tournament Match: Jada Stone def. La Rosa Negra

* Darian Bengston, Darius Lockhart, Ian Maxwell, Jonathan Gresham & Yahya def. Ashton Starr, Darius Carter, Frontman Jah, Kenny King & Movie Myk