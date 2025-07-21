Ask 411 Wrestling: Why Didn’t Owen Hart Follow Bret Hart to WCW?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 . . . the last surviving weekly column on 411 Wrestling.

We’re doing something a bit different this week, with a SUPER-SIZED, FIFTY QUESTION edition of Ask 411 Wrestling.

Those fifty questions have all been supplied by everybody’s favorite contributor to the column, Tyler from Winnipeg.

Let’s go!

1. Did Shane Douglas rake in $500k in his career?

Yes, easily.

We’ve referenced this a few times over my tenure writing Ask 411, but, as a refresher, back in May and August of 2000, WCW was required to produce a lot of its contracts and payroll information in discovery in a racial discrimination lawsuit. This put the information into the public record, where it was compiled and analyzed by Chris “Mookie” Harrington.

If you look at the records Mookie compiled, we know what WCW paid Shane Douglas during his late 90s/early 2000s run with the company. In 1999, WCW paid him $172,058. Keep in mind that he joined WCW in July of that year, so they would not have been paying him for several months. In 2000, they paid him at least $328,527. (I say “at least” because Harrington notes that the data for the year 2000 released in discovery does not appear to be data for for the full year.)

Add those two figures together, and you get $500,584.

So, Shane Douglas didn’t just make $500,000 in his career. He made $500,000 in about twelve months of his thirty-plus year career.

2. Can you write a few nice words about referee Tim White?

A few nice words about referee Tim White.

Seriously, though, he always seemed to be a high quality official but, more so than that, I appreciate everything that he did for Andre the Giant during his time as Andre’s “gopher” (for lack of a better term) on the road, because I am a slightly larger than average man and travel sucks in some ways for me, so I can only imagine how miserable what it was for Andre. Anybody who helped take some of that pressure off deserves kudos.

3. Based on out of 5 for each category

1) Name Recognition

2) In Ring Ability

3) Look

4) Mic Skills

5) Longevity

How does Mr. Kennedy rank?

Name recognition: 3. I don’t think any non-fans would recognize his name as they might with a Rock or Steve Austin, but just about anybody who has been a mainstream wrestling fan for the last 20 years or so should know who he is.

In-Ring Ability: 2. He was not historically bad, but I would still call him below average for a wrestler who got a national run. There were things about his performance that were just a bit rough around the edges and never seemed to get smoothed out.

Look: 3. Not bad, but among wrestlers it’s also not one of the more memorable looks in history, either.

Mic Skills: 4. This along with the ring intro gimmick is why he had a career at all. I’m not giving him a 5 because in some respects it felt like he was doing a Steve Austin impression as opposed to his own thing, but a really good Steve Austin impression is better than a lot of wrestlers who came up with their own acts.

4. What is the % that Harley Race told Bruiser Brody that “if you don’t change your attitude you won’t get off that island alive?”

I would say 98%. According to the interview clip above, Race claims he said that to Brody, and Race does not have a reputation as being a bullshitter like many people in the wrestling business do.

5. Pick one: RF Video Shoot Interviews or Dark Side of The Ring.

Dark Side of the Ring. Most of the episodes are entertaining, well researched, and have solid production values.

RF Video shoots were important for their time because it was basically the only way we were getting that sort of information, but some of the interviewers are just not that great at asking follow-up questions or pressing hard issues, and the production value is nil, as you’re just sitting in a hotel room with a camcorder pointed at a wrestler.

6. How old was Jon Moxley when Brian Pillman died? Has he ever said anything about Brian Pillman?

Brian Pillman died on October 5, 1997. Jon Moxley was 12.

Back during his Dean Ambrose days, he was once asked in an interview about fans comparing him to Pillman, and he said he didn’t give it much thought because he was trying to do his own thing as opposed to emulating anybody.

It’s probably also worth noting here that Moxley did once wrestle Brian Pillman Jr., that match being Moxley and Bryan Danielson against Pillman and Griff Garrison (The Varsity Blonds) on the March 23, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite.

7. If Goldberg faced CM Punk in a grocery store battle, what would be the finish?

I’m not even sure what this question means, but I guess if I’m booking the finish to the match the answer is that Goldberg jackhammers Punk on top of a downed Pepsi vending machine and pins him.

8. Besides The Dudleyz’ had work, what would you attribute their success to?

Paul Heyman. He is the one who first saw something in them and gave them the platform that they were able to ride to international fame.

9. Do you have any memories of Brad Armstrong?

Yes. He was always one of those guys that even as a young fan I could tell was talented but just missing one little piece that higher level wrestlers like Ric Flair or Arn Anderson had. However, he still put on plenty of fun matches . . . the charisma department was just lacking.

I also always got a chuckle out of him being made into a No Limit Solider when Master P made his way into WCW and needed some backup that actually knew what they were doing in the ring.

Hootie hoo and RIP, Mr. Armstrong.

10. If the first Hell in a Cell match, HBK attacked some camera-men, do we know their identities?

Maybe.

Though I have never seen this confirmed by any sort of official source, I have seen some comments indicating that the main camera man attacked was Kevin Sharp, also known as Kevin X, a St. Louis-based independent wrestler who was active from the 1990s through about 2012.

Again, I’ve never seen it confirmed, but the St. Louis piece fits given that the Bad Blood show featuring the HIAC debut was in that city. Plus, if you go back and watch the footage, the cameraman in question sure does look like Sharp.

What I really find amusing is a longstanding rumor that the cameraman was 2 Cold Scorpio, which it most obviously was NOT. That rumor had to have been started by somebody who had never actually seen Scorpio before, as they’re clearly two different men.

11. Does HHH have a big nose because he tells lots of lies?

No, I think it’s mostly genetics.

12. How many matches did William Regal and R-Truth have?

Surprisingly few, and they were all pretty obscure. I count only six one-on-one matches between the two men.

The first was the one that got the most exposure, airing on the May 10, 2010 Monday Night Raw out of Pittsburgh.

The second was taped for WWE Superstars on June 21, 2010 and took place in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The third was a rematch a few months later on Superstars, taped September 6, 2010.

Continuing their feud on Superstars, I guess, the fourth match was part of that show and taped on February 28, 2011 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The fifth was a house show match in Wichita, Kansas on March 12, 2011.

The six and final bout between the two was taped on October 23, 2012 in Providence, Rhode Island for the short-lived WWE television series Saturday Morning Slam, which was the company’s effort to do a kiddie-friendly Saturday morning show on the CW.

In case you’re curious, R-Truth is undefeated in the series between the two wrestlers.

13. Is The Undertaker/Edge rivalry overlooked?

I do think it would be fair to say that. It doesn’t get as much attention as other feuds from the same period of time, which I attribute to the fact that it primarily occurred on Smackdown, which during that era of WWE’s brand split was obviously the company’s secondary priority behind Monday Night Raw.

14. How much would you pay to go back in time and see Bret Hart knock out Vince McMahon after the Montreal Screwjob?

$0.00. It’s been described well enough over the years by those involved that I think I’ve got a good sense of what happened. I’d rather use my newly acquired time travel powers to do something that may better serve humanity.

15. I enjoyed the heel work of both Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold…which do you prefer?

Though I enjoy Austin more as a performer overall, I think that it’s abundantly clear that Hogan’s heel turn in 1996 worked far, far better than Austin’s heel turn in 2001, largely because the crowd was ready for Hulk to go heel and played along with it, whereas audiences wanted a heel Steve Austin like they wanted a hole in the head.

16. I think Roman Reigns just passed Pedro Morales for longer reign as WWE Champ, but who put their belt on the line more during their respective runs?

Obviously this is an old question, but the answer is the same regardless.

Morales defended his WWWF Championship more than Reigns did, and it’s not even close. Reigns typically put the belt on the line at a rate of less than once a month, whereas Morales on average was defending the belt every few days.

17. Is it a shame Hulk Hogan didn’t have a MITB briefcase when Yoko pinned Bret but Hogan pinned Yoko minutes later?

No. They managed to explain the reason the match was happening well enough without the crutch of the briefcase gimmick.

18. Are you a fan of Bobby Lashley?

I don’t mind him, but he’s not a favorite of mine because he came so close in time to Brock Lesnar and always felt like a similar wrestler who was just not as good.

19. When Mankind defeated The Rock for his first WWE World Heavyweight Championship was that Micheal Cole’s break through as the voice of the WWE?

No, because Jim Ross was still around for many years after that, and I cannot imagine a single person considering Michael Cole the voice of WWE during an era when JR was still around.

20. What is your top 5 for guys who threw outstanding worked punches in matches?

In no particular order: Terry Funk, Bobby Eaton, Jerry Lawler, Bret Hart, Scott Hall.

DIShonrable mention to Shane McMahon, who did this for years and never seemed to wrap his head around it.

21. Do we want some more of The Big Bad Booty Daddy in WWE?

No. He’s getting ready to turn 63 years old as of the time of this writing, so it’s time for some other, younger talent to take things over.

22. Have you ever watched Ken Shamrock fight in the UFC?

Not that I recall.

23. Any good Brian Christopher matches or moments you enjoyed?

I don’t know that Brian Christopher ever had a barn burner of a match that I would recommend anybody go out of their way to see, but I would call his best career moment Too Cool’s dance break during the Royal Rumble match in the year 2000, which was a fun twist to help break up the bout and probably represented the point in Christopher’s career when he was more over than he ever had been or would be.

24. Jesse “The Body” Ventura has been popping up on my feeds lately, mostly giving interviews, is he in hot water?

Um, no?

25. When Luger beat Hogan on Nitro 100 for the belt…is that 5 stars for you?

Absolutely not. I don’t think either of these guys had a five star match at any point during their careers, let alone that late on.

26. Not sure if someone asked this before; what did you think Kane vs HHH on Raw; title vs unmasking?

The match wasn’t bad but was nothing to write home about. I did actually like the original Kane unmasking angle and thought it was a smart way to turn him heel and refresh a character that was starting to run its course. However, they then immediately ruined it by putting him into a feud with Shane McMahon, and you can’t take your new monster heel seriously when Shane-o-Mac is capable of going toe-to-toe with him.

(Man, second Shane McMahon knock in the column. Didn’t mean for that to happen.)

27. Who were you cheering for when Austin & Rock faced the nWo (Hogan, Nash, Hall) in a tag team handicap match LIVE on Monday Night Raw? Please include the date and venue. Love your columns!

Wait, you love the column?

Never would have guessed.

The show was on March 11, 2002 at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. I was on the side of Rock/Austin in this one, because I wasn’t a fan of bringing the nWo into the WWF as I considered them to be a thing of the past.

28. How high is Juice Robinson’s ceiling?

He has the in-ring and promo ability to perform at a very high level, and I think he could realistically be third or fourth on the babyface pecking order in WWE if he were ever to wind up in that company and be given a real shot by them, perhaps similar to where Penta is at now. That being said, he’s apparently fallen into the pit of wrestlers that Tony Khan was excited to sign and then promptly forgot about.

29. Do you prefer The Mandible Claw or Mr. Socko?

Mandible Claw. If something is serious versus comedic in pro wrestling, you’ll rarely hear me choose the comedic option.

30. How many matches roughly have you watched where The Dynamite Kid was a wrestler in the match?

Maybe ten? I wasn’t a fan when he was actively wrestling in the United States, so I was really only watching curated matches of his after the fact.

31. Did Sean Evans enjoy his wings with MICK FOLEY on HOT ONES!!?

If I had to guess, I’d say Sean Evans is getting a little tired of wings at this point. I would, anyway.

32. What is your favorite Goldberg/The Rock moment?

It’s hard to beat the energy and excitement of Goldberg’s initial WWF debut and confrontation with Rocky.

33. Do you think Wardlow could perhaps be signed by WWE?

Sure, it is within the realm of possibility, though he is currently 37 years old and depending on when his next AEW deal expires, he may be seen as too old to bother with.

34. In my opinion the match in Atlanta Goldberg vs Hogan that was Nitro’s peak . . . agree?

It’s hard to argue otherwise.

35. How good has Adam Copeland been in AEW?

I haven’t really watched much of his performance there, but in terms of business he has to be considered a disappointment, because it seems like he really hasn’t moved the needle in terms of the product’s viewership.

36. Why did WWE cut ties with Elijah Burke?

He hadn’t been used on television in six months before getting released, so it appears to have been a situation in which creative just had nothing for him.

37. Does more attention need to be paid to the match between Rey Mysterio vs HBK on RAW?

Not really. It wasn’t bad, don’t get me wrong, but it was a thirteen minute television match in which it seemed like both guys were holding back a little bit. It is far for a mat classic but more just a historical oddity given that the two men shared the ring with one another so infrequently.

38. Why didn’t Sean O’Haire become a big star? He had a lot going for him IMO.

There are a few reasons for this, really.

First off, towards the end of the promotion, WCW was legitimately behind him and it seemed like he could have been a big star there had the promotion survived.

However, when he was transplanted to the WWF, he was immediately jobbed out because the company didn’t want portray the WCW wrestlers as a legitimate threat. That hurt his standing in the eyes of fans, for sure.

Then, once he was no longer necessary for the Invasion, he was sent to developmental. In some respects, this made sense, because he was still a fairly green, inexperienced wrestler. However, this shows a key difference between WCW and the WWF of the era. In the WWF you had to be able to wrestle the WWF in-house style of wrestling, and if you couldn’t you were viewed as somebody who didn’t know what you were doing and either fired or sent to the farm leagues until you finally adopted their style.

Meanwhile, WCW didn’t care. You could wrestle whatever style you wanted, and they would throw you in the ring with whoever was standing around in the locker room. (Don’t believe me? They were doing matches like La Parka vs. Fit Finlay! The Sandman vs. The Barbarian! Yuji Nagata vs. Greg Valentine!) In other words, if they saw something in you, they would put you in the ring and let you either get over or not without trying to change the way you worked. A guy like O’Haire, with limited training but good athleticism and a good look, could have thrived in WCW even though the WWF would not have had time for him – similar to how WCW strapped a rocket to Goldberg when the WWF probably would’ve ignored him.

Finally, when he was repackaged and brought back as a disciple of Roddy Piper, he proved to just not be that great of a promo. He did some interesting pre-produced vignettes with a “devil’s advocate” sort of character, but on the stick without the benefits of editing he just didn’t seem to have it. Again, WCW probably would have booked around that, but it was a mortal sin in the WWF.

39. What are two words you’d use to describe Terry Funk as a commentary guy?

I’m gonna cheat and use three:

Better used elsewhere.

I have no problem with the work that the Funker did on commentary, but I can’t think of a show he did announcing on that I would’ve have preferred seeing him wrestle on.

40. Does Edge make your top 20 for WWE Champions?

To answer this question, I went to the list of WWE Champions and said to myself, “Hey, are there at least twenty guys here who I think did a better job as WWE Champion than Edge?”

And, yes, there are twenty WWE Champions that I thought were better, namely:

1. Bruno Sammartino, 2. Pedro Morales, 3. Billy Graham, 4. Bob Backlund, 5. Hulk Hogan, 6. Randy Savage, 7. Ric Flair, 8. Bret Hart, 9. Shawn Michaels, 10. Steve Austin, 11. The Rock, 12. Mick Foley, 13. The Undertaker, 14. Triple H, 15. Kurt Angle, 16. Chris Jericho, 17. Brock Lesnar, 18. Eddie Guerrero, 19. John Cena, 20. Batista

That’s not EVERY WWE Champion that I think is better than Edge. It’s just the first twenty I found, since the question was whether I thought he was within the top twenty.

41. Is John Cena the GOAT?

No. Hogan, Flair, Santo, Inoki, Baba, Rikidozan – all guys I would put ahead of Cena in that category.

42. Do you think Pat Patterson had the title of “Road Agent” in WWE?

Yes.

43. Give me three names who know more about wrestling than Vince McMahon.

Here’s the thing: Based on everything I’ve heard and read about him over the years, Vince McMahon knows a lot about WWE for obvious reasons, but he never really paid much attention to the rest of wrestling history, at least not beyond what was necessary to run his competitors out of business.

Thus, most wrestling historians will know more about wrestling than Vince McMahon because, while his focus was his own promotion, there are plenty of people who know almost as much as he does about WWE in addition to knowing about other territories as well.

In light of that, I could probably put together a pretty long list of people who know more about wrestling as a whole than Vince McMahon, but since I was asked for three names, I’ll give you three names:

Dave Meltzer

Jim Cornette

Karl Stern

44. Obviously the Royal Rumble match steals the show but which Royal Rumble one vs one title matches made it close?

I think the best non-Royal Rumble match in the history of the Royal Rumlbe PLE has to be Cactus Jack versus Triple H in a street fight at the year 2000 edition of the show. In fact, I would go so far as to say that was a better match than the Rumble itself that particular year.

And that’s the second 2000 Royal Rumble reference in this column. Can’t say that I expected that to happen.

45. Why didn’t Owen Hart follow Bret to WCW like Jim Neidhart and Davey Boy Smith?

In March 1998, Owen did an interview with Slam Wrestling in which he addressed this question. Unfortunately, a lot of Slam content was purged from the internet recently, but fortunately the relevant part of Owen’s interview was preserved in this Reddit thread.

The short version is that he was under contract to the WWF at the time, and Vince McMahon did not want to let him out of that contract because, according to Vince, he thought Owen had too much value to the WWF.

46. Can you give me a quick review of WCW’s Monster Truck events?

WCW didn’t really run monster truck events, aside from the sumo monster truck competition between Hulk Hogan and the Giant that occurred on Halloween Havoc 1995, which wasn’t even really a legitimate monster truck competition because it was a work whereas real monster truck events are actual exhibitions of skill.

That being said, WCW did have a licensing deal with Monster Jam, a company that has promoted monster truck shows around the world (but mostly in North America) since 1992. The deal resulted in there being several Monster Jam trucks themed after WCW properties. Those trucks were Goldberg, Sting, Madusa, nWo, and the WCW Nitro Machine.

The nWo truck was only around for a few months in 2000, while Goldberg, Sting, and the Nitro Machine competed in Monster Jam events beginning in 2000 and continuing until WCW went out of business in March 2001. The Madusa truck actually remained active through 2017, because Madusa owned the rights to her own name and was able to continue licensing it to Monster Jam even after WCW closed its doors.

Madusa was also unique in that she drove her own monster truck and was able to win multiple championships doing so, giving her a successful career after wrestling.

It’s also worth noting that, in the late 1990s, Dusty Rhodes became an announcer for a monster truck-based television show for a time. I would say more about that, but I already did a fairly comprehensive write-up on the subject back in 2021.

47. Which match was Jake The Snake’s best?

This is gonna sound a bit wacky, but Roberts’ highest rated match per The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is a three-way dance held on August 28, 1993 between Jake the Snake, Konnan, and Cien Caras on a AAA show called La Revancha, held in the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena. It clocked in at 4.5 snowflakes.

48. What are the top 5 attended wrestling shows in British Columbia, Canada?

They would all be WWE shows at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, formerly known as General Motors Place.

Top attended shows there would be Survivor Series 2024 (17,828), In Your House: Rock Bottom, preceded by an episode of Sunday Night Heat (17,677), a February 27, 1998 house show headlined by Steve Austin vs. Triple H (15,480), In Your House: International Incident (14,804), and an April 16, 1999 house show main evented by a tag match pitting Steve Austin & Big Show against The Rock & The Big Boss Man (14,599).

For what it’s worth, the biggest non-WWE show that I could find in British Columbia was a July 30, 1962 card held at Empire Stadium (mostly known as a CFL venue) and promoted by All-Star Wrestling. The main event was Buddy Rogers defending the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Canada’s own Gene Kiniski. About 12,000 people were on hand that evening.

49. Do you think Jim Ross’s contributions to wrestling are unappreciated?

No, I think the general consensus is that he’s the best wrestling announcer of all time, which is appropriate.

50. I’ve been correct in saying Scott Steiner and Lex Luger would be inducted into the WWE HOF, how about Big Show?

It’s a no brainer to happen at some point in time. It will just have to wait, most likely, until he is no longer under AEW contract.

