Asuka & Charlotte Flair Segment, Six-Man Tag Match & More Announced For Raw

WWE has announced several matches and segments for this week’s Raw, including Asuka & Charlotte Flair kicking off the show. The company announced on Monday that Asuka and Flair, who won the WWE WOmen’s Tag Team Championships last night at TLC, will kick off the show.

Also announced are a six-man tag match pitting Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Keith Lee against AJ Styles, The Miz & John Morrison; Jeff Hardy & Riddle vs. MVP & Bobby Lashley; and what’s next for Randy Orton after he straight-up murdered The Fiend at WWE TLC. You can see the announcements below:

Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Keith Lee to battle AJ Styles, The Miz & John Morrison in a Six-Man Street Fight

One day after The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to insert himself in the WWE Title Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match at WWE TLC, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will join forces with his best friend Sheamus and Keith Lee against the AJ Styles, the A-Lister and John Morrison in the Raw main event.

A Six-Man Street Fight between two Superstars is extremely destructive. But who (and what) will still be standing when that level of destruction is multiplied by three?! Find out tonight at 8/7 C on Raw.

“The Hardy Bros” look to settle some (Hurt) Business

After Riddle accompanied Jeff Hardy and The New Day to ringside for a Six-Man Tag Team Match last week on Raw, the “Original Bro” will team up with The Charismatic Enigma as “The Hardy Bros” face off with United States Champion Bobby Lashley & MVP of The Hurt Business.

The Hurt Business is no doubt on cloud nine after Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin capture the Raw Tag Team Championship at WWE TLC. But will they be able to build on that momentum when the ingenuity of Riddle combines his strength with the extreme Hardy? Broooo, you don’t wanna miss this, tonight at 8/7C on USA.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair & Asuka to kick off tonight’s Raw

After Charlotte Flair returned to the squared circle to join forces with Asuka last night at WWE TLC, the incredible “dream team” conquered Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax to lay claim the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Don’t miss when the newly crowned elite tandem of The Queen and The Empress of Tomorrow kick off Monday Night Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

How will Randy Orton respond in the wake of the Firefly Funhouse Match against The Fiend?

Has Randy Orton finally rid himself of The Fiend?

The Viper repeatedly said he’d stop at nothing to put an end to his long-running issue with Bray Wyatt, and he made good on his word in sadistic fashion at WWE TLC.

Even for a Superstar who hears voices in his head, how can Orton possibly come back from such a horrific showdown? What is going on inside the mind of The Viper? Find out when WWE ‘s Apex Predator addresses the WWE Universe tonight on Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!