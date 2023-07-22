wrestling / News

Athena Says An AEW & ROH All-Women’s PPV Is the ‘Ultimate Goal,’ Says It’s a Matter of Time

July 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Athena Image Credit: AEW

Athena believes an for an AEW & ROH all-women’s PPV will happen, noting that it’s “just a matter of time.” The ROH Women’s World Champion spoke with Steve Fall for Ten Count and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On the possibility of an AEW & ROH all-women’s PPV: “Absolutely. That’s the cool thing with Tony Khan; anything is a possibility. You never know what’s going on in his crazy head. I know that every time any woman from the AEW locker room, the ROH locker room, we’re going out there to prove a point that we deserve the position we’re put in. The fans are loving it, it’s our heart put on a platter. Of course, that would be the ultimate goal, to do an all-women’s pay-per-view with Ring of Honor and AEW. That is the ultimate goal down the road. I know every locker room across the board; Collision, Dynamite, Rampage, Ring of Honor, that’s something we all want, it’s just a matter of time.”

On the idea of unifying the titles: “Let’s be honest, if I’m in the mix, whether it be Toni Storm, Kris Statlander, whoever is AEW Champion or TBS Champion, I’m down for that fight and I will take all the belts. I’ll be a belt collector. I’ve never done that. Let me write that on my bucket list. Triple champ.”

