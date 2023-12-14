Athena Says Billie Starkz’ Youth Will Cost Her At ROH Final Battle

Athena is defending the ROH World Women’s Championship against Billie Starkz at ROH Final Battle, and the champion has explained why she’ll win. Athena spoke with the Battleground Podcast and talked about what to expect from the match, which will headline Friday’s PPV. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On how she’s feeling going into the match: “My nose is broken right now. I’m standing here going into this match not knowing what’s going to happen. … I’ve started looking at Billie’s old stuff from Japan. I’ve started looking at her indie stuff, her versus Nick Wayne. … Honestly, I think I have this in the bag. I’m not too worried. She’s super talented, but she’s young and dumb.”

On why she’ll win: “Her youth is gonna kill her. I’ve seen it in her matches in the past. … That’s where she always falls flat. The longer the match goes, the more it is in my favor.”