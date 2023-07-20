Athena Wants To Headline ROH Death Before Dishonor

Athena will defend the ROH Women’s World Championship against Willow Nightingale and she wants the match to main event Death Before Dishonor. In an interview with The Ten Count (via Fightful), Athena spoke about why she wants to to finally main event a PPV for the first time in her career.

She said: “In my entire career, I’ve never gotten to main event a pay-per-view. We’ve done indie shows and stuff like that, but not on this stage. I feel like that’s just a bucket list that I want to do to just show the world that I’m not overrated, I’m not underrated. I am Athena, The Fallen Goddess, and I am just ready for this responsibility to see if I can do it first and foremost. In my brain and my soul, I know that we can deliver. I know it’s going to be an amazing fight because it’s been fantastic both times before. I think I’m going into this just hoping with all fingers crossed that I can cross up another item off my bucket list to main event a pay-per-view, and with Ring of Honor being so amazing just toward women’s wrestling in general. The possibility is there. We just have to wait until Friday and see.“