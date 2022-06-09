Athena On Her AEW Rampage Entrance Gear, Wants to Expand It Moving Forward

Athena made quite the entrance in her in-ring debut at AEW Rampage, and she discussed her ring gear in a new interview. The newly-signed AEW star spoke with Complex Unsanctioned for a new interview and you can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On her entrance gear at Rampage: “I was like, ‘I want wings. I don’t know how or why, I just want wings.’ My husband said, ‘why do you want wings?’ ‘I just want them’ I had never seen anyone come to the ring with wings. Everyone has the angel wings and they are all on the tron. ‘I want some damn badass wings that open and shut.’ ‘Where are you going to find that?’ ‘I have no clue.’ I went midnight hunting on some website, I saw these wings and was like, ‘those are the ones. Here is my tester pair, I will throw some LED lights on them. This is the Fallen Goddess.’

“I was planning on using these wings before I got signed to AEW. They just took forever to make. The jacket she had made to anchor it off of didn’t fit. I came home after Double or Nothing, I was home for half a day, I had four hours to throw on an entrance piece that would be heavy duty enough to anchor the wings. I basically made the entire jack and harness piece off the LED lights because I thought it needed a little pizzazz and I have 10,000 strips because they are pretty. I ended up making this entrance piece, I wish…originally, the harness I used, I used at WrestleCon for a spine piece that you’ll probably end up seeing on TV. I’ve wanted to show people for a long time,” she said.

On wanting to expand her gear moving ahead: “The next set of wings I have are pretty awesome. If I’ve learned anything, it’s that I want to be me and the best me possible. A lot of that has to do with presentation. As much as I love my wings, I don’t think they are big enough. I want to push the limits of my skill level, which is slim to none [laughs], and let people know that not only am I badass, but I have a presentation to go with it.

“Presentation is everything. I remember Miro riding out on the tank at WrestleMania. Bianca had the marching band. Lexi [Alexa Bliss] coming down off the massive pedestal. Young Bucks coming out to Viva Superkick Party. Adam Cole and his Halo gear. It’s the presentation of what we do. ‘Oh snap, I wonder what’s going to happen next.’ I’m always going to be that person that changes. My hair color has changed 12 times this year. I love color and changing my hair. It’s the way I choose to express myself. It’s no different than when I’m in the ring, when I make my entrance, I always want to push the limits and boundaries for creativity,” she said.