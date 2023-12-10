Athena Reaches One-Year Milestone As ROH Women’s World Champion

Athena has officially surpassed a year as ROH Women’s World Champion. Sunday marked the 366th day of the ROH’s title reign, having won the championship at ROH Final Battle 2022 on December 10th, 2022.

Athena has defended the title 17 times over the past year and is set to defend the championship against Billie Starkz at ROH Final Battle 2023 on Friday.

The year-long title reign is the longest in the history of the Women’s World Championship or its predecessor, the Women of Honor World Championship. The previous record for longest title reign between the two championships was Sumie Sakai’s inaugural Women of Honor World Title reign that lasted 251 days.