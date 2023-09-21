wrestling / News
AEW News: Attendance For AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Identity of Child In MJF Segment
September 20, 2023 | Posted by
– A new report revealed the attendance for this week’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that tonight’s show had a little over 11,000 in attendance. The walkup ticket sales were said to be the best of AEW’s history.
– The site also reports that the kid in the MJF backstage segment, which parodied the famous Bret Hart vignette, was Austin, the son of WrestlePro star Craig Steele.
"Go get him, Champ!"
Watch #AEWDynamite #AEWGrandSlam LIVE ON TBS!@The_MJF pic.twitter.com/4qpoZxCPMW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 21, 2023