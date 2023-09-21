AEW News: Attendance For AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Identity of Child In MJF Segment

– A new report revealed the attendance for this week’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that tonight’s show had a little over 11,000 in attendance. The walkup ticket sales were said to be the best of AEW’s history.

– The site also reports that the kid in the MJF backstage segment, which parodied the famous Bret Hart vignette, was Austin, the son of WrestlePro star Craig Steele.