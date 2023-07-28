Aubrey Edwards Weighs In On Her Wrestling Debut, Is Happy It’s Done With

Aubrey Edwards recently shared her thoughts on making her wrestling debut on AEW Rampage last month. The AEW referee teamed with Mark Briscoe and Papa Briscoe against Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Karen Jarrett, and she talked about the experience on AEW Unrestricted. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On agreeing to wrestle in the match: “I was perfectly content yelling at dudes and shouting rules and stuff. So when this whole thing happened, I’m like, ‘Sure, whatever. We’re just going to ride the ride and see how it all works out.’ And then I heard I was tagging with Mark and his dad. I’m like, ‘Okay, this is pretty much the greatest thing in the world.’ It’s not even like hyperbole, right? This is so wonderful and amazing. Mark already is an amazing human being, but Papa Briscoe is just the sweetest person I’ve ever met. I was like, ‘Oh, this is like my dad.’ He’s just super proud of me. He was hugging me after, like, ‘You did so great. I’m so proud of you. Yeah, we did it! This is awesome.'”

On not planning to do another one: “I could not be happier [with the match], but I also could not be happier that it’s done.”