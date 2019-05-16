Austin Aries’ Debut Match In MLW Revealed For Fury Road

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Austin Aries will make his debut with the company at Fury Road against Adam Brooks. Here is a press release:

Austin Aries is coming to MLW… and he’s revealed the date of his arrival having signed Adam Brooks’ open contract for a match on June 1st.

Major League Wrestling today announced Austin Aries vs. Adam Brooks for MLW: Fury Road 2019 at the Waukesha County Expo Center on Saturday night June 1st.

Tickets start at just $10 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

Over the weekend, MLW.com broke the news that the exhilarating Australian Adam Brooks was coming to MLW.

The popular wrestler is one of Australia’s top ranked wrestlers and has recently competed in the United Kingdom as well as Mexico.

Entering MLW with an open contract for a bout, Brooks asked for the best to take him on. Little did he know the Milwaukee native and multi-time champion Austin Aries would put pen to paper on the contract.

With the shocking announcement on this week’s FUSION that Austin Aries was coming soon to MLW, the self-proclaimed “greatest man that ever lived,” sent shockwaves throughout the sport.

Labeled controversial by many, Austin Aries is unapologetically arrogant and fearless in and away from the ring – and it’s been a winning formula for the decorated competitor.

For two decades, Austin Aries been a force in the sport around the world. Implementing an offense that blends a variety of fighting styles, the hard-hitting and high-flying Aries has racked up world championships in virtually every organization he’s competed in.

The plant-based pro wrestler, author and speaker is one of the world’s most recognizable professional wrestlers from his time competing around the world.

A native of Milwaukee, the cunning veteran known as “A-Double” trains out of the fight capitol of the world, Las Vegas, where his fight camp consists of some of the top pro wrestlers and MMA fighters.

With both Brooks and Aries jockeying for a middleweight title shot, the implications are huge with the winner likely entering the conversation as a challenger to Teddy Hart’s belt. Who will prevail on June 1st? Find out LIVE.

Media and business inquiries for this event can be sent to: [email protected]

Buy General Admission tickets starting at $10 at MLWTickets.com.

Matches signed for June 1st:

TORNADO TAG MATCH!

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor & ??? vs. CONTRA Unit

WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE MATCH

Teddy Hart (c) vs. Jimmy Havoc

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS

Alex Hammerstone vs. TBA

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. MJF

Austin Aries vs. Adam Brooks

FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE!

Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner

Signed thus far for MLW FURY ROAD:

Brian Pillman • Low Ki • Ross & Marshall Von Erich • Ricky Martinez • Gringo Loco • Rey Horus • Jordan Oliver • Daga • Air Wolf • Kotto Brazil and more!

Matches and more wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWtickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.