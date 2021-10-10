Awesome Kong Set to Be Inducted Into Impact Hall of Fame, Dedicates Induction to Daffney (Video)

It was announced during tonight’s Impact Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown event that Awesome Kong is the newest inductee into the Impact Hall of Fame. She will be the second woman inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame, following Gail Kim. Kong announced her retirement from wrestling at the NWA EmPowerrr event in August.

In her speech at Knockdouts Knockdown, Kong dedicated her induction to the late Shannon “Daffney” Spruill, noting that her main priority was to pay homage to her friend and saying that Daffney broke barriers and opened doors for other women in wrestling.

Kong is a former Knockouts Champion and Knockouts Tag Team Champion. Her induction will take place at the Bound for Glory event on October 23rd in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Christy Hemme returned tonight to introduce Kong and announce her induction.

Gail Kim took to Twitter after Kong’s speech, noting that she’s crying with happiness over the news.

Wrestling icon @MeanQueenK will be inducted into the IMPACT Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory. #KnockoutsKnockdown pic.twitter.com/xMDvR06Pc8 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 10, 2021

"Do something that opens the door for the next generation cause if not you, who? If not now, when?" Incredibly powerful words from @MeanQueenK. #KnockoutsKnockdown pic.twitter.com/cfY2OAY3wu — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 10, 2021