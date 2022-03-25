B-FAB Recalls Backstage Atmosphere During WWE Draft, Hit Row Being Told They Would Be Drafted

In a recent interview on The Angle Podcast, former WWE superstar B-FAB opened up on being called up for the WWE Draft and learning that Hit Row would be drafted. Here’s what she had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

B-FAB on being called up for the WWE Draft: “So, we didn’t really know that we were going to be drafted for sure. They had everybody who was being considered for the draft come to RAW and SmackDown that weekend just to be there to see what happens. So, they didn’t tell anybody what was going on. So, the whole night we are backstage. Everybody is like, ‘oh, welcome to the team,’ or, ‘are you nervous, are you excited to be here?’ It was mixed signals. Some people were saying, ‘welcome,’ some people were saying, ‘what do you think is going to happen?’ So, we didn’t know anything.”

On having a conversation with Bruce Prichard and learning that Hit Row would be drafted: “We are walking in the hall and Bruce Prichard stopped us. And we were talking to him for a second,” she said. “He was like, ‘oh yeah, next week you’re going to have a writing team assigned to you guys.’ And we are like, ‘what?’ And he’s like, ‘yeah, we are going to have a writing team assigned to you next week.’ We are like, ‘we don’t know anything, we don’t know if we are getting drafted.’ He’s like, ‘oh yeah, welcome to the team.’ In that moment, we are like, ‘oh my gosh, this is happening, we are getting drafted.’ So we all stayed calm talking to him in that moment, we go around the corner, and we all just connected and started jumping up and down. It was amazing.”