Backstage Note on WM 37’s Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Receiving ‘Universal Praise’

– According to a report by Justin Barrasso with Sports Illustrated, WWE sources have indicated that Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair received “universal praise” for their SmackDown Women’s Championship match, which headlined WrestleMania 37: Night 1. The match saw 2021 women’s Royal Rumble winner Belair defeat Banks to capture SmackDown Women’s title.

Additionally, WWE reportedly made the decision to allow Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair to have the moment to themselves after Reginald was previously “shoehorned” into their feud. The report also noted that Banks and Belair together is currently seen as the “biggest narrative in WWE,” even coming ahead of WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, who headlined Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 against Daniel Bryan and Edge.