Backstage Notes Ahead of Tonight’s Double Taping of WWE Smackdown (Possible Spoilers)
Fightful Select has several backstage notes ahead of tonight’s episode of Smackdown, which happens tonight in Columbia.
– The Grayson Waller Effect will have a similar set-up to how it was presented in NXT. This incudes plants, monitors, a desk, leather chairs and more.
– Pretty Deadly will be filming a chef-themed segment.
– The WWE World Heavyweight title will be ringside for the next two weeks.
– A tarot card was made for AJ Styles, likely setting up a feud with Karrion Kross.
– The KO Show is set for tonight’s second taping of Smackdown. Others set to appear on that episode include Shotzi and Sheamus.
