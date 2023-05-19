Backstage Notes Ahead of Tonight’s Double Taping of WWE Smackdown (Possible Spoilers)

Fightful Select has several backstage notes ahead of tonight’s episode of Smackdown, which happens tonight in Columbia.

– The Grayson Waller Effect will have a similar set-up to how it was presented in NXT. This incudes plants, monitors, a desk, leather chairs and more.

– Pretty Deadly will be filming a chef-themed segment.

– The WWE World Heavyweight title will be ringside for the next two weeks.

– A tarot card was made for AJ Styles, likely setting up a feud with Karrion Kross.

– The KO Show is set for tonight’s second taping of Smackdown. Others set to appear on that episode include Shotzi and Sheamus.