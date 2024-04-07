– Fightful Select has some backstage notes for tonight’s WrestleMania 40: Night 2 and some additional notes from Night 1. According to the report, WWE sources are said to be very excited about tonight’s main event featuring the rematch between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship. It’s rumored that some ideas and involvements were being thrown around in the last few weeks.

– Tonight on WrestleMania 40: Night 2, The Pride (Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits) will face The Final Testament in a Street Fight. Fightful reports that WWE isn’t internally listing the team as “The Pride.”

– WWE sources reportedly informed Fightful that they were very happy with how the Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson angle played out last night in the tag team match featuring Andrade and Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

– Lastly, it’s unknown who Roman Reigns kicked out of the Night 1 post-show media scrum. Fightful noted that a media member being kicked out has not been identified. WWE did have On Location packages that allowed fans to sit in on the pressers. It’s unknown if the person who was kicked out was a fan who purchased an On Location package.