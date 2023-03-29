Backstage Update On Carmella Not Appearing On WWE TV

Carmella has been absent from WWE TV in recent weeks, putting plans for her tag team with Chelsea Green on hold. The two had been appearing together but now Green will team with Sonya Deville at Wrestlemania. Fightful Select reports that while Carmela has been ‘sidelined’, rumors that she had heat backstage are ‘ridiculous’. It’s unknown why she is being kept off TV at this time.

However, there are still plans for her to be in Los Angeles for Wrestlemania week as of yesterday. She is scheduled for a Make A Wish event and a Be A Star Rally. She was also recently in the city for a Dodgers/Angels baseball game with Bobby Lashley and IYO SKY.