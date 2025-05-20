Backstage Update On Luke Jacobs’ WWE Status

Following news that European wrestlers Zozaya, Mike D. Vecchio, and Aigle Blanc are strongly expected to sign with WWE for a September start after UK tryouts, WWE fans have asked about PROGRESS World Champion Luke Jacobs. Jacobs is a top name in European wrestling.

However, Jacobs’ WWE signing status is currently unclear. Corey Brennan of Fightful Select reports that while Jacobs impressed WWE officials at the tryout before WrestleMania, and some sources believe he is WWE-bound this year, Fightful cannot confirm a deal. Furthermore, another source reportedly claims Jacobs will not be signing with WWE at this time, leaving his future move uncertain.