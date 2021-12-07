Backstage Update on MLW Future Plans, Working With AJPW

– PWInsider reports that MLW’s plans to return to New York City this month have been pushed back to 2022. Initially, MLW had been planning to run a show at the Melrose Ballroom, but they were never officially announced.

Also, MLW is reportedly planning to run an event on WrestleMania Week in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, March 30.

– Additionally, PWInsider also reports that Major League Wrestling is planning to hold a big weekend event in 2022 featuring the stars of All Japan Pro Wrestling and MLW. This happened as a result of MLW getting deeper into working with AJPW while using Yoshihiro Tajiri as a “conduit.” However, as a result, any plans for MLW to work with NJPW have subsided at the moment.

PWInsider also noted that there will be a renewed push and focus on Ross and Marshall Von Erich in MLW with the Dallas return on January 21. Lastly, PWInsider noted that Dave Marquez will be coming in to help assist on the editing side of MLW’s TV product.