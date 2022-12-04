Backstage Update on William Regal Exiting AEW, New Role in WWE

– A report from Fightful Select has an exit on William Regal leaving AEW. According to the report, Regal is now “effectively done” with AEW and said to be heading back to WWE. Additionally, Fightful’s report states that he’s currently finalizing a new deal with WWE as well.

Regal’s deal with AEW is said to be up this month, so that’s why he was written off TV with the recent angle on Dynamite with MJF. There have been multiple rumors regarding the length of Regal’s contract. It was previously rumored that he had a three-year contract, but WWE sources claimed that Regal had an “out” clause in his AEW agreement.

Additionally, Fightful reports that all AEW sources are operating on the assumption that Regal is leaving. Meanwhile, multiple WWE sources are operating under the idea that he’s about to rejoin the company.

Regal previously joined AEW in March of this year. One WWE source said it’s not surprising that Regal is returning to WWE as Triple H was reportedly “very unhappy” that he was let go earlier in January. WWE NXT sources had said that beforehand Regal was considered a “lifer” for the NXT brand, and Triple H even mentioned this to Fightful before as well.

WWE sources informed Fightful that Regal is expected to resume an advanced version of the role he had before he was released from WWE. However, that has not yet been confirmed.

PWInsider is also reporting that Regal is on his way back to WWE and finalizing his new contract. He’s expected to have a “backstage role” following his return.

After joining AEW, William Regal became the manager of the Blackpool Combat Club, featuring Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley as the inaugural members of the stable.