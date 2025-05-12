Backstage Update On WWE Evolution 2

Speculation surrounding a second all-women’s WWE Evolution Premium Live Event continues to circulate, with new reports adding potential details to the long-standing rumors. The original, highly praised Evolution event took place in 2018.

PWInsider.com reported that there has been internal WWE talk about potentially staging Evolution 2 during the summer of 2025 in Atlanta. The report suggested this could be an “Atlanta double shot,” with the all-women’s PLE possibly running the same weekend as a WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event taping in the city, specifically around the weekend of July 12th. Interestingly, these reported dates were also noted to coincide with AEW’s All In weekend, which would make for a packed wrestling calendar.

However, the event has not been officially confirmed by WWE. Fightful Select indicated they spoke to numerous WWE talents who stated the idea of a second Evolution show “has not been brought up to them” internally, though they are aware of the ongoing internet speculation.

Fightful also noted that while the event “has been discussed among some legends,” it’s unclear if this information came directly from WWE or if they were reacting to the same online rumors. When Fightful sought confirmation from within WWE, they “weren’t given an answer.”