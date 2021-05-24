Bad Bunny Appearing On HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted To Discuss WWE Experience

HBO Sports has announced that Bad Bunny will appear on the season premiere episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted to discuss his recent run in WWE. The show is hosted by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, with Jay-Z, WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike, and more also set to be featured.

The season four premiere will air on Friday at 9:30 PM ET on HBO.

Bad Bunny created quite a buzz during his WWE debut at WrestleMania 37, where he teamed with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison in tag team action.

You can view photos of Bad Bunny with LeBron James, Jay-Z, and more below.