Bandido To Defend ROH World Title Against Baron Black At TERMINUS Debut Event

A new match has been added to the TERMINUS debut event on January 16 at the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia. In a teaser clip on Twitter, Baron Black announced that he will be challenging Bandido for the ROH World title at the show.

Here’s the updated TERMINUS lineup:

* Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship: Kiera Hogan vs. (c) Jordynne Grace

* Terminal Eliminator: JDX vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Invictus Khash vs. Adam Priest

* ROH World Championship: Baron Black vs. (c) Bandido

* Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty

* Moose vs. Alex Coughlin

* Janai Kai vs. Liiza Hall

* Dante Caballero & Joe Keys vs. Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi

* Also announced: Jonathan Gresham

You can view Black’s promo below.