Bandido To Defend ROH World Title Against Baron Black At TERMINUS Debut Event
A new match has been added to the TERMINUS debut event on January 16 at the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia. In a teaser clip on Twitter, Baron Black announced that he will be challenging Bandido for the ROH World title at the show.
Here’s the updated TERMINUS lineup:
* Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship: Kiera Hogan vs. (c) Jordynne Grace
* Terminal Eliminator: JDX vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Invictus Khash vs. Adam Priest
* ROH World Championship: Baron Black vs. (c) Bandido
* Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty
* Moose vs. Alex Coughlin
* Janai Kai vs. Liiza Hall
* Dante Caballero & Joe Keys vs. Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi
* Also announced: Jonathan Gresham
You can view Black’s promo below.
A L L • R O A D S • L E A D • H E R E
WHERE • STYLES • MAKE • FIGHTS@TheEmpBruh Vs @bandidowrestlerhttps://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/pA1xaYGvIV
— T E R M I N U S (@TERMINUSpro) December 24, 2021