Baron Black On Missing Much Of 2023, Says He Was Out With Injury & Illness

Baron Black missed most of the last year, and he recently revealed that the absence was due to both an injury and an illness. Black worked just two matches in 2023, and he posted to Twitter on Monday to talk about why.

Black wrote:

“In late December 2022, I sustained an ankle injury during a match, worsening it by wrestling in January 2023. It turned out to be an ankle ligament injury, no surgery required but 3-6 months of healing time

“In June I tried to make a return, but my ankle wasn’t ready, and I also battled terrible food poisoning. I took more time off then tried to resume in-ring training in July, but severe dehydration and fatigue forced me to the ER, with doctors initially finding ‘nothing wrong’

“Over the next three months, severe dehydration persisted, requiring over six ER visits. It wasn’t until my seventh visit in October that a gut bacteria issue, stemming from the earlier food poisoning, was identified. Thankfully, it’s correctable, and I am near the end of the healing process. Appreciate all who reached out and looking forward to returning soon. Happy New Year!”