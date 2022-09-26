wrestling / News
Baron Black Says Next Battle Slam Will Take Place In October
The next Battle Slam event will take place next month, as confirmed by Baron Black. Black, won won the promotion’s ICON World Championship this past weekend at Battle Slam: Aftermath, spoke with Fightful after the show and teased some “cool things” on the way. You can check out the highlights below:
On the next Battle Slam event: “There will be another Battle Slam in October. Just be on the lookout for that. We’ll be doing some pretty cool collaborations. A lot of cool things coming with Battle Slam. Maybe you’ll see some more unexpected people in the ring.”
On potentially defending the ICON World Title in other companies: “That’s precisely what’s going to happen, that’s going to happen too. Trust me, in a couple of weeks, you might see me in greater places. You’d be surprised.”
