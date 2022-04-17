wrestling / News
Baron Black vs. Lee Moriarty Announced for Battleslam: Vendetta
– Battleslam has announced another new matchup for the upcoming Battleslam: Vendetta show with Baron Black vs. Lee Moriarty. The card is scheduled for April 24 in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be held at the Oasis Event Center. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Prestige Wrestling Tag Team Championship: C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) (c) vs. The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo)
* Free Four All Eliminator: Angelica Risk vs. Janai Kai vs. Queen Aminata vs. Robyn Renegade
* Baron Black vs. Lee Moriarty
* Leon Ruff vs. Darius Martin
* Max Caster vs. Myron Reed
* Fuego del Sol vs. Alex Kane
* Shazza McKenzie vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* KC Navarro vs. Shoot Taylor
* Lee Moriarty, Adam Priest, JDX, Zenshi, Chad Skywalker, Baron Black and Austin Green are also set to appear.
* Performances from Josiah Williams, Pastor Troy and DJ Mykael.
