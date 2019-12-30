Baron Corbin On Being Influenced By The Undertaker

In an interview with Chiefs Wire, Baron Corbin spoke about his football run and revealed that The Undertaker was a major influence on his wrestling career. Here are highlights:

On the transition from football to WWE: “I think the mentality you get when you try to make the NFL is a long, hard enough road that thousands of college football players are trying to get to the NFL. There are 32 teams, [53]-man rosters. It’s tough to get to that level. You have to have that dedication from the second you wake up to the second you go to bed. You have to table every aspect of your life around finding success getting to that level, and I think that helps me to make the transition because I understand the sacrifice in the grind to getting to the elite level. The WWE is the No. 1 place to be for a guy who wants to be a superstar, and it’s not easy.”

On the work ethic in WWE: “There are people all over the world that are trying to get here and continually trying to get here. Once you get here, you can’t get complacent — you have to continue on the grind to make yourself better to keep people interested in what you’re doing. Just that mentality and hard work is the biggest thing that helps from NFL to WWE.”

On The Undertaker: “Undertaker is someone I looked up to for his physicality and mentality, so he’s a guy I grab onto every time he’s around, and he seems very willing to help. And not a lot of guys want to give out secrets, but he helps in how I think about putting things together, and he’s really played a significant role in helping me find success and fame. Same with Triple H, he’s been hands-on with me since day one, and he’s always interested in what I’m doing and how I’m doing and how I can evolve, so those guys have played major roles in helping me grow.”