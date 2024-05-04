wrestling / News

Baron Corbin Reacts To Fans In France Chanting His Name: ‘Next Time I Will Be There!’

May 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Baron Corbin WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

WWE fans in Lyon have been chanting the name of Baron Corbin at Backlash France tonight and Corbin has taken notice. In a post on Twitter, Corbin said that he hears the crowd and plans to be in France next time. The last time WWE was in France with Corbin, the crowd gave him a hero’s welcome.

He wrote: “I hear everyone in France chanting my name from fl. I wish I was there in person to experience it again, It was the coolest night of my career! My people for life!!! Keep sending me videos! Next time I will be there and we will make the walls crumble!!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Baron Corbin, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading