Baron Corbin Responds to SoCal Val Insult: ‘You Still Mad I Shot You Down?’

– Earlier this week, SoCal Val chimed with an insult on WWE Superstar Baron Corbin. She criticized his ring gear, stating that Corbin looks like he wears TGI Friday’s busboy formal wear. Val wrote, “Ok. Towards end of PPV now and @BaronCorbinWWE has just come our STILL committed to wearing the #TGIFridays busboy formal wear. TO WRESTLE IN. Annnnnnd I’m out. Otherwise great PPV! #extremerules @wwe @wweuk #wwe”

Not to take such an insult lying down, Baron Corbin fired back with a response of his own via Twitter. Corbin wrote, “You still mad I shot you down?” You can check out that exchange below.