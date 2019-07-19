wrestling / News

Baron Corbin Says He Shot SoCal Val Down, Val Says They’ve Never Met

July 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– In the battle of “online feuds you never thought would happen,” Baron Corbin and SoCal Val is probably up there. And yet, it happened. The brief barb exchange kicked off when the former TNA Knockout commented on Corbin’s attire at Extreme Rules, calling it “TGI Fridays busboy formal wear.” That brought Corbin around to suggest that he turned down an advance from her, as you can see below.

Val responded to say they’ve never actually met, and then took another shot at his ringwear. So yeah, that happened this week.

