Baron Corbin Says He Shot SoCal Val Down, Val Says They’ve Never Met

– In the battle of “online feuds you never thought would happen,” Baron Corbin and SoCal Val is probably up there. And yet, it happened. The brief barb exchange kicked off when the former TNA Knockout commented on Corbin’s attire at Extreme Rules, calling it “TGI Fridays busboy formal wear.” That brought Corbin around to suggest that he turned down an advance from her, as you can see below.

Val responded to say they’ve never actually met, and then took another shot at his ringwear. So yeah, that happened this week.

Ok. Towards end of PPV now and @BaronCorbinWWE has just come our STILL committed to wearing the #TGIFridays busboy formal wear. TO WRESTLE IN. 🤦🏻‍♀️ Annnnnnd I’m out. 👋🏼😳Otherwise great PPV! #extremerules @wwe @wweuk #wwe — $oCalVal (@SoCalValerie) July 15, 2019

You still mad I shot you down? https://t.co/WqeCNPJtSs — Mr. Main Event (@BaronCorbinWWE) July 15, 2019