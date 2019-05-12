wrestling / News
WWE News: Batista Guest Starring in What We Do In The Shadows, Vickie Guerrero Shares Mother’s Day Thoughts
– Batista is guest starring in this week’s episode of FX’s What We Do In The Shadows series. You can see a clip below promoting the episode featuring the retired WWE star.
The episode airs Wednesday at 10 PM ET/PT on FX.
Look they have no power, no authority and literally can't leave this room but they pronounce you innocent. #ShadowsFX @DaveBautista pic.twitter.com/aoF29f55PV
— What We Do In The Shadows (@theshadowsfx) May 9, 2019
– Vickie Guerrero posted to Twitter to celebrate Mother’s Day:
Best job in the world is being a mom to these 2 beautiful women! Thank you @shaulguerrero and Sherilyn for inspiring me to keep moving mountains! We have been through so much and have risen to empowerment, strength, and independence! I thank God everyday for being your mom! pic.twitter.com/UZJVokZi6r
— Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) May 12, 2019
