WWE News: Batista Guest Starring in What We Do In The Shadows, Vickie Guerrero Shares Mother’s Day Thoughts

Batista Guest Starring in What We Do In The Shadows, Vickie Guerrero Shares Mother's Day Thoughts

May 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Batista Raw 3-11-19 - Stephen Amell

– Batista is guest starring in this week’s episode of FX’s What We Do In The Shadows series. You can see a clip below promoting the episode featuring the retired WWE star.

The episode airs Wednesday at 10 PM ET/PT on FX.

– Vickie Guerrero posted to Twitter to celebrate Mother’s Day:

