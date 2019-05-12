WWE News: Batista Guest Starring in What We Do In The Shadows, Vickie Guerrero Shares Mother’s Day Thoughts

– Batista is guest starring in this week’s episode of FX’s What We Do In The Shadows series. You can see a clip below promoting the episode featuring the retired WWE star.

The episode airs Wednesday at 10 PM ET/PT on FX.

Look they have no power, no authority and literally can't leave this room but they pronounce you innocent. #ShadowsFX @DaveBautista pic.twitter.com/aoF29f55PV — What We Do In The Shadows (@theshadowsfx) May 9, 2019

