Batista, Mustafa Ali, Titus O’Neil & More React to Insurrection Attempt in Washington, DC

Insurrectionists storming the US Capital in Washington, DC is without a doubt the story of the day, and Batista, Mustafa Ali, Titus O’Neil, and others in the wrestling world took to social media to react. Donald Trump loyalists stormed the Capital Building in the Nation’s Capital after attending a rally hosted by Trump and broke into the building, which disrupted Congress’ counting of the electoral votes to confirm President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory. Lawmakers were evacuated from the building as insurrectionists got inside and even made their way to the Senate dais in one case, per the New York Times, with social media showing images of the stormers inside the offices of congresspeople including that of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Times reports that one woman is in critical condition after being shot.

Social media has been aflame with reactions to the situation, and that includes Wrestling Twitter. You can see a host of reactions from the likes of WWE Hall of Famer Batista, Ali, O’Neil, Mickie James, Court Bauer, Kimber Lee, Diamante, Gail Kim, Mick Foley, Lance Storm, Cary Silkin, SoCalVal, WWE alumnus Ricardo Rodriguez, Big Swole, and more:

That’s not a protest. It’s an attack. #TraitorsSupportTraitorTrump — Vice President Drax (@DaveBautista) January 6, 2021

But “they’re not terrorists”… — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 6, 2021

A black or brown person tries to do the same thing and those steps would be red. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 6, 2021

So what would these folks be called that are doing this Bullshit at the Capitol ? THUGS?

CRIMINALS?

Animals?

TERRORIST?

VERY FINE PEOPLE?

PATRIOTS?

ANTIFA? Asking for my Black Friends🤔🤔

And for my white,Asian,Mexican and every other race of AMERICAN friends TOO🤔 pic.twitter.com/dWzeZrnrIz — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 6, 2021

This 👏 Is 👏 Treason 👏

This 👏 Is 👏 Terrorism 👏

This 👏 Is 👏 Embarrassing 👏

As a country. As a nation. As a Democracy. As an American

This 👏 Is 👏 Shameful 👏 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 6, 2021

A very dark, dangerous day for our country. — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) January 6, 2021

For those that don’t get it. https://t.co/oqpFm0S03h — The 🇨🇺💎 (@DiamanteLAX) January 6, 2021

Everyone still trying to figure out the meaning of white privilege….. what do you think would have happened at the Capitol if the people storming the building were black??? THAT is white privilege. I’m so disgusted right now. — Kimber Lee ⓥ (@Kimber_Lee90) January 6, 2021

Everyone who stood by this sorry excuse of a President will remembered. — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) January 6, 2021

You’re part of this. Everyone will always remember https://t.co/YTOJfGS4lM — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) January 6, 2021

I lived through the JFK murder.

I live through Kent state.

I lived through 911.

Today we have reached a new low.

So sad!! — Cary Silkin 🏳️‍🌈 (@rohcary) January 6, 2021

Hey @Twitter at what point do you shut him down and stop letting him incite a coup? You are close to being an accessory to domestic terrorism at this point. https://t.co/e5vq24hSrt — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 6, 2021

So not LEAVE the Capitol, but Stay. Fuck this guy. He is just looking for deniability if his coup doesn’t work. https://t.co/t3RGMkUHb8 — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 6, 2021

News agencies NEED to call this an Domestic Terrorist Attack! — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 6, 2021

Donald Trump supporters are committing acts of Domestic Terrorism. Trump incited this and made sure there wasn’t enough security present to prevent it. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 6, 2021

If these people were Black and or Muslim they would be dead or cuffed by now. And no one would be calling them supporters or protestors. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 6, 2021

Impeach and remove now. Do not give him 14 more days to pardon people for this. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 6, 2021

Imagine if peaceful BLM protestors tried this — Levis ⁷ (@LevyValenz) January 6, 2021

America, you’re giving me real #handmaidstale vibes right now baby.

👀👀 — El Consigliere (@KennyKingPb2) January 6, 2021

“Patriots” standing up for “America and Freedom” flying a Confederate flag. The hypocrisy and irony are stronger than Jeff Cobb. pic.twitter.com/QJZ0TOnxrM — El Consigliere (@KennyKingPb2) January 6, 2021

If these were BLM protestors — we would be witnessing a blood bath ….racist white supremacy privilege at its finest today — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) January 6, 2021

What can even be said at this point? — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) January 6, 2021

I’m sorry to all the children out there. Sorry that we couldn’t do better for them or set better examples. My heart breaks for them. They look at their elders for leadership, for what is right, what is wrong and this is what we do. Please let’s all do better. — Traci Brooks (@TheTraciBrooks) January 6, 2021

Trump did this. It is all on him. And his idiotic fanbase. This is truly sad and disgusting. — Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@RRWWE) January 6, 2021

You were a part of it https://t.co/SEM1wxT4pn — Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@RRWWE) January 6, 2021

I seen more aggressive security enforced at an Eagles game tbh. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) January 6, 2021

I am HORRIFIED. Disgusted. Sick. How DARE these people. Incited by that evil POS. I am praying for my country. 🇺🇸 — $oCalVal (@SoCalValerie) January 6, 2021

Hey @thegawtv gang. I'm sorry but with what's happening in the Capitol I am completely sickened. I feel obligated to keep an eye on the news. I'm going to have to miss the chat, this is too important! The episode will still go forward I hope you guys enjoy it. We❤️ you all! — $oCalVal (@SoCalValerie) January 6, 2021

Hey @thegawtv gang. I'm sorry but with what's happening in the Capitol I am completely sickened. I feel obligated to keep an eye on the news. I'm going to have to miss the chat, this is too important! The episode will still go forward I hope you guys enjoy it. We❤️ you all! — $oCalVal (@SoCalValerie) January 6, 2021

Wtf is happening right now— 🤯 — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) January 6, 2021

Wtf is happening?!? — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) January 6, 2021