Batista, Mustafa Ali, Titus O’Neil & More React to Insurrection Attempt in Washington, DC

January 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Insurrectionists storming the US Capital in Washington, DC is without a doubt the story of the day, and Batista, Mustafa Ali, Titus O’Neil, and others in the wrestling world took to social media to react. Donald Trump loyalists stormed the Capital Building in the Nation’s Capital after attending a rally hosted by Trump and broke into the building, which disrupted Congress’ counting of the electoral votes to confirm President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory. Lawmakers were evacuated from the building as insurrectionists got inside and even made their way to the Senate dais in one case, per the New York Times, with social media showing images of the stormers inside the offices of congresspeople including that of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Times reports that one woman is in critical condition after being shot.

Social media has been aflame with reactions to the situation, and that includes Wrestling Twitter. You can see a host of reactions from the likes of WWE Hall of Famer Batista, Ali, O’Neil, Mickie James, Court Bauer, Kimber Lee, Diamante, Gail Kim, Mick Foley, Lance Storm, Cary Silkin, SoCalVal, WWE alumnus Ricardo Rodriguez, Big Swole, and more:

