Battle Slam Thriller Full Results 10.30.2022: ICON World Championship, #1 Contender Match, & More

The Thriller event was presented by Battle Slam on October 30 in Atlanta, GA. You can find complete results (per Stephen Jensen) and some highlights below.

*#1 Contender for ICON World Title Elimination: Shoot Taylor defeated AC Mack, Carlie Bravo & Leon Ruff

*Chad Skywalker & Jada Stone defeated Richard King & Ashley D’Amboise

*Adam Priest defeated Jeremy Prophet

*Kevin Knight defeated Ace Austin

*Abadon defeated Janai Kai

*Lee Johnson defeated Tre’ LaMar

*Russell Twins (Kameron & Allen Russell) defeated Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede)

*Queen Aminata defeated KiLynn King

*ICON World Championship Match: Baron Black defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey

