Bayley On Who She’d Want To Join Damage CTRL For a WarGames Team

Survivor Series will have two WarGames matches, and Bayley has picked her dream team for if Damage CTRL ends up in the cage. Bayley spoke with WWE Germany’s Die Woche for a new interview and talked about potentially being in the women’s WarGames match at the November PPV. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On who she would want on her WarGames team besides Damage CTRL: “I’m gonna go with Rhea Ripley, doesn’t seem like she has any fear right now and I like it, and I am going to take Tamina. She has the most experience, she’s got literally nothing to lose, and I know she’ll drink with me when we’re done, have a couple shots of tequila … I got a scar from that superkick on my shoulder.”

On whether she’d rather be in WarGames or a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series: “I would much rather do WarGames because that’s something I’ve never done before, and I want to do everything in the WWE. So I would definitely want to do WarGames instead. No offense to Liv and Ronda.”