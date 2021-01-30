WWE News: Bayley Reacts to Loss to Bianca Belair, Big E. Brawls with Miz & Morrison

– Bayley took a loss on Smackdown to Bianca Belair, and she reacted to the development in a backstage interview. You can see the clip below in which Bayley said Belair’s win will be her undoing:

– WWE posted the backstage clip of Big E. getting into a brawl with The Miz & Morrison after they came up on E. and Sonya Deville looking for Adam Pearce. Big E. asked them what they wanted, and the situation quickly turned into a brawl: