WWE News: Bayley Reacts to Loss to Bianca Belair, Big E. Brawls with Miz & Morrison
January 30, 2021 | Posted by
– Bayley took a loss on Smackdown to Bianca Belair, and she reacted to the development in a backstage interview. You can see the clip below in which Bayley said Belair’s win will be her undoing:
– WWE posted the backstage clip of Big E. getting into a brawl with The Miz & Morrison after they came up on E. and Sonya Deville looking for Adam Pearce. Big E. asked them what they wanted, and the situation quickly turned into a brawl: