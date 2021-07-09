wrestling / News
Bayley Suffers Injury, Will Be Out For Nine Months
July 9, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced that Bayley suffered an injury while training and as a result, will be out for nine months. She has been pulled from her I Quit Smackdown Women’s title match Bianca Belair. A replacement will be named on tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.
BREAKING NEWS: @itsBayleyWWE has suffered an injury while training and will be out approximately nine months.
A replacement for her match against @BiancaBelairWWE at #MITB will be announced tonight on #SmackDown.https://t.co/qLsf8KTHNp
— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Potential Complication For John Cena Appearing At WWE SummerSlam
- Brock Lesnar Reportedly Not Set For Summerslam, WWE Still Working on Deal For Return
- Backstage Note on Chris Jericho Bump from June 30 Edition of AEW Dynamite
- Paul Heyman Sparks Rumors of Brock Lesnar Return With Social Media Photo Change