Bayley Suffers Injury, Will Be Out For Nine Months

WWE has announced that Bayley suffered an injury while training and as a result, will be out for nine months. She has been pulled from her I Quit Smackdown Women’s title match Bianca Belair. A replacement will be named on tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

