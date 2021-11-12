Becky Lynch Commemorates Anniversary Of Broken Nose Ahead of Survivor Series

Becky Lynch has Survivor Series on her mind, and she commemorated the third anniversary of the broken nose that helped send her to new levels in the process. Lynch posted to Twitter with a bloody photo of the broken nose she suffered on the November 12th, 2018 episode of Raw.

The episode saw Lynch lead the Smackdown women out to attack the Raw roster and during the scuffle, Nia Jax threw a punch that broke Lynch’s nose. The broken nose led to Lynch being pulled from her match with Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series, and Lynch would end up getting her match against both Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 37 where she won both the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Lynch is set to face Charlotte Flair in a Raw vs. Smackdown battle at Survivor Series on November 21st.