Becky Lynch Says She & Charlotte Flair Are ‘Good,’ Reflects On Past Tensions

Becky Lynch had a real-life fallout with Charlotte Flair a few years back, and Lynch recently weighed in on their current relationship. The two WWE stars had a fall-out backstage in the lead-up to their feud in 2021, which culminated in a match at Survivor Series that year. The two finally worked together again in November of last year and Lynch spoke with Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat about their relationship. You can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On writing about their relationship: “Yeah, I think [we’re] good. Look, I think, in writing this book, at no point and certainly not that I — I certainly did not intend to in any way be disparaging against her, and I don’t think I am. I think I’m fair in trying to give her perspective in things. Because I don’t think it’s fair to completely bury somebody in a book, especially in a world that is so subjective. Because they don’t have the opportunity to defend themselves. So I talk about our fallouts, but I at least try to paint it from her perspective as well as from my own. Working together, yeah, it was easy because I think the undercurrent of all of it, fallouts and all, is love. You get more upset by somebody hurting you if you’ve loved them, or you do love them than from somebody that you had no relationship with at all.”

On where their relationship stands: “That is the thing with Charlotte. We were best friends, we were like sisters, then we fell out, wrestling came between us. Then we came back together, then the notorious fallout with the titles, but I think throughout all of that, if she ever needed anything, I’d be there for her, and I think if I ever needed anything, she’d be there for me. I think that trumps all. I think life is too short to hold these animosities for too long. I think if you hold them too long, they weigh down on you. There’s just no point in that. We’ve lost some people in the last year, in the last few years, and it just reminds you how precious this life, and how special this thing that we’re doing is, and we can have those disagreements, we can have those conflicts, and rivalries, and we can not always see eye to eye in business, and that’s what makes business better, when people feel like it’s real. But at the end of the day, you gotta remind yourself what’s important,” Lynch said.