WWE News: Becky Lynch Looks Back at Her First Jobs, WWE Honors Carlos Colon
October 13, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the latest episode of WWE’s “My First Job,” featuring Becky Lynch discussing her various jobs before getting into pro wrestling, including a pizza chef and a flight attendant.
– Here is a new Hispanic Heritage Month video from WWE and NBCUniversal, honoring WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon
Join @WWE and @NBCUNIVERSO as we continue to celebrate #HispanicHeritageMonth with none other than @WWE Hall of Famer #CarlosColon! pic.twitter.com/NlQi65sKum
— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2017