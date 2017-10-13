 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Looks Back at Her First Jobs, WWE Honors Carlos Colon

October 13, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Becky Lynch WWE Summerslam

– Here is the latest episode of WWE’s “My First Job,” featuring Becky Lynch discussing her various jobs before getting into pro wrestling, including a pizza chef and a flight attendant.

– Here is a new Hispanic Heritage Month video from WWE and NBCUniversal, honoring WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Carlos Colon, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading