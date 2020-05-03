wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Reportedly Set To Be In Upcoming Marvel Movie
May 2, 2020 | Posted by
The current host of Netflix’s The Call Sheet and former Variety writer Kris Tapley tweeted today that Becky Lynch is set to appear in an upcoming Marvel movie. He didn’t confirm which movie she would appear in or what her role would be.
As noted earlier, Becky is also set to appear on Showtime’s Billions which has its season five premiere tomorrow at 9PM ET.
“Becky Lynch grabbing Hollywood’s eye. (Psst: She’s also in a certain upcoming Marvel movie…)”
Becky Lynch grabbing Hollywood's eye. (Psst: She's also in a certain upcoming Marvel movie…) https://t.co/Ses4qx2sNK
— Kris Tapley (@kristapley) May 2, 2020
