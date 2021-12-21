wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Retains Title in Dark Main Event Match After WWE Raw Goes Off the Air
– After last night’s edition of WWE Raw went off the air, Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch defended her title in a Triple Threat Match against Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan. Morgan and Belair traded nearfalls, but then Lynch came on and tossed Morgan out of the ring.
Then, Lynch won the match using a rollup on Belair with her feet on the ropes to get the pinfall. You can see photos and clips from the dark match that were posted on Twitter below:
#WWE Raw Triple Threat Dark Match _Becky Lynch Vs Bianca Belair Vs Liv Morgan After Raw Went OffAir – 1) wwe raw dark match 2021
(2) wwe raw dark match results
(3) wwe raw highlights dark match
(4) wwe monday night raw dark mat… https://t.co/mKR5QcU6He pic.twitter.com/N7u07SkMfX
— anupam (@anupam89098695) December 21, 2021
Liv Morgan in a dark match tonight after Raw. @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/Ow0SKtPQIE
— LM | Fanpage (@Iivmorgansite) December 21, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Discusses Similarities & Differences Between Vince McMahon & Tony Khan
- WWE Reportedly Wants Steve Austin To Have ‘Meaningful’ Role At WrestleMania 38
- Mick Foley On Being Legitimately Angry While Trying To Build Feud With Jon Moxley
- Viktor Says WWE Wouldn’t Let Him Reference Being Trained at the Hart Dungeon