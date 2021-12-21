wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Retains Title in Dark Main Event Match After WWE Raw Goes Off the Air

December 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Backy Lynch WWE Raw

– After last night’s edition of WWE Raw went off the air, Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch defended her title in a Triple Threat Match against Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan. Morgan and Belair traded nearfalls, but then Lynch came on and tossed Morgan out of the ring.

Then, Lynch won the match using a rollup on Belair with her feet on the ropes to get the pinfall. You can see photos and clips from the dark match that were posted on Twitter below:

