Becky Lynch Steals A Win From Lyra Valkyria At Money in the Bank, Becomes WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion

Becky Lynch is the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion, stealing a win over Lyra Valkyria at WWE Money in the Bank. Throughout the match, nothing Lynch did seemed to work when it came to beating Lyra. Even a Manhandle Slam off the top only got two. Eventually, Lynch scored a rollup and pulled the tights to get the win. After the match, per the pre-match stipulation, Valkyria was forced to raise Lynch’s hand as the winner. Lynch rubbed it in by making her do so for all four sides of the ring, and then place the belt around her waist. However that was the last straw for Valkyria, who hit a German Suplex and then the Nightwing.

Lynch is now the second Women’s Intercontinental champion. She ends Valkyria’s reign at 145 days.