Becky Lynch Says Wrestling Will Always Be In Her Blood, Is Closer To End Than Beginning

Becky Lynch says she is more than halfway through her wrestling journey, though there’s still plenty left to go. Lynch spoke with Kail Lowry on Barely Famous promoting her memoir and was asked what’s next for her, noting that wrestling will always be a part of her.

“Beyond wrestling, I suppose, wrestling is always going to be in my heart and in my blood,” Lynch replied (per Fightful). “It got into my bloodstream early and you couldn’t get rid of me. Then you have to start looking at what’s on the other side.”

She continued, “I’m closer to the end than I am the beginning, but there is still a lot left in the tank. What are those dreams beyond that? I have a few, but my dad always said, ‘If you talk too much about them, they get lost in the wind.’”

Lynch is set to challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40.