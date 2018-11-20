BeIN Sports Airing Two-Hour MLW: Fusion Special This Friday

– BeIN Sports has announced that MLW: Fusion will air as a two-hour special this Friday. You can see the full press release below:

Major League Wrestling: FUSION continues on beIN SPORTS with a two hour special. First, “Chicago Street Fight: Tom Lawlor vs. Sami Callihan” then, “World Championship Title Fight: Low Ki vs. Shane Strickland,” will air this Friday, November 23rd on beIN SPORTS and Tuesday, November 27th on beIN SPORTS en Español.

During “Chicago Street Fight: Tom Lawlor vs. Sami Callihan,” Low Ki’s mercenary Sami Callihan is dispatched to take on the number one contender, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, before he can be in the running for the World Championship match.

Next, in “World Championship Title Fight: Low Ki vs. Shane Strickland Shane Strickland,” Shane Strickland, the once golden boy of MLW will fight to reclaim greatness and gold as he fights Low Ki in a rematch for the World Heavyweight Title. Additional appearances will be made by “Filthy” Tom Lawlor and the Hart Foundation.

The beIN SPORTS broadcast will feature famed American sports broadcaster, Tony Schiavone, as he calls the action alongside Rich Bocchini from the sold out Cicero Stadium in Chicago.

Calling the play-by-play on beIN SPORTS en Español is wrestling’s first female commentator, Salina De La Renta, bringing fans all the emotion and entertainment of MLW every Tuesday night.