Various News: This Week’s Being the Dark Order Online, Sgt. Slaughter Appearing at San Diego Comic-Con
– This week’s episode of Being the Dark Order is online. You can see the episode below, titled “Just 1 Little Thing”:
– Sgt. Slaughter is set to appear at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. The WWE Hall of Famer will be signing at the Headlocked Comics booth. The full set of signings at the booth can be seen below:
Check out our full lineup of SDCC signings! We’ve got an incredible lineup of talent this year! pic.twitter.com/hBdgOSBRsR
— Headlocked Comics (@HeadlockedComic) July 21, 2024
