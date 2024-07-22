wrestling / News

Various News: This Week’s Being the Dark Order Online, Sgt. Slaughter Appearing at San Diego Comic-Con

July 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Being the Dark Order Image Source: Being The Elite

– This week’s episode of Being the Dark Order is online. You can see the episode below, titled “Just 1 Little Thing”:

– Sgt. Slaughter is set to appear at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. The WWE Hall of Famer will be signing at the Headlocked Comics booth. The full set of signings at the booth can be seen below:

