WWE News: Bellas Talk With Trish Stratus & Lita, MVP’s After The Bell Episode Released

– The Bella Twins’ latest video features Nikki and Brie discussing their being inspired by Trish Stratus and Lita. You can check out the twins’ latest Hall of Fame diary, with the Bellas talking with their fellow WWE Hall of Famers. The video is described as follows:

“Just two iconic WWE Hall of Famers hanging out with two other iconic WWE Hall of Famers! The Bella Twins are honored to talk to two Superstars who were a pivotal role in the WWE Women’s Evolution, Trish Stratus and Lita! Find out how Trish and Lita paved the way for future Women Superstars in the WWE, including Nikki and Brie!”

– The latest episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves is online, featuring MVP. You can check out the audio of the show below, described as follows: